Eugene Cogdill Jr., 79, of Pottstown, PA, husband of Judith (Seiler) Torrens-Cogdill, died Monday at his residence. Born in Jefferson City, MO, he was a son of the late Eugene Cogdill, Sr., and the late Evelyn (Lingle) Cogdill. He is survived by his beloved wife Judy, one daughter, Sibrina Cogdill Bremer, wife of Gary Bremer, Lisle, IL; stepson Sean L. Torrens and his wife Brenda, Gilbertsville; grandchildren Kylie and Joshua Torrens; daughter and grandchildren by heart, Stephanie Brown, Ashley and Jordan Brown; two brothers, Bruce Cogdill, IN, Jerry Cogdill, Germany; nephew David Seiler Jr., Pottstown and niece Lyla Seiler, along with many other nieces and nephews and life-long friends, Irene & Allen Sassaman. He was predeceased by his parents, his stepson, James D. Torrens, Jr., and two brothers, Samuel and James Cogdill. Gene was initially employed by Hammond Lead Products of Hammond, Indiana, and transferred to Pottstown to establish a new division where he continued as the Operations Manager until his retirement in 2001. He was a U.S. Army Veteran assigned with Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 77th Artillery during the Vietnam era. Gene was an active member of Ambucs and served as Sergeant at Arms for many years. He was a staunch supporter of Salvation Army and rang the bell every Christmas for many years. He was a member of the Pottstown Elks and various other social organizations. Gene was an avid hunter and loved baseball, his country, and his family. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Barry L. Moyer. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe. There will be a viewing from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Salvation Army, Pottstown Citadel, 137 King St., Pottstown, PA 19464.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 29, 2019