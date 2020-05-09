Eugene P. Endress, Jr., 88, a resident at ManorCare -Sinking Spring, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in ManorCare-Sinking Spring. He was the husband of the late Genevieve C. (Cardell) Endress. Born in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of the late Eugene W. and Thelma E. (Miller) Endress. After high school, Eugene attended Penn State University in the electronics field for 2 years. He was US Army Veteran. He was a member of the former St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Pottstown. Eugene worked as a manager for Unisys for 25 years, retiring in 1987. After retirement, he owned and operated Countryside Beverage, Kenhorst, for about 15 years. He enjoyed bowling in his free time, and enjoyed hunting years ago. He is survived by two sons: Eugene D. Endress, Leesport, and Eric P. Endress husband of Kimberly, Bernville; two daughters: Brenda M. (Endress) Lenker, wife of Todd, Douglassville, and Donna A. (Endress) Nagy, wife of James, Collegeville; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Services will be private at at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Pottstown. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury from May 9 to May 10, 2020.