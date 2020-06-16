Eugene H. Yost
Eugene H. Yost, 87, husband of Carmella (Pasquale) Yost, formerly of the Rahns section of Perkiomen Twp., died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown. One of 12 children, Gene was born on January 14, 1933, in Collegeville, to the late Frank and Anna (Hartenbauer) Yost. Before retiring in 1998, Gene was detailing manager for Keyser & Miller Ford, Collegeville, where he worked for 30 years. In addition to his wife of 65 years, Gene is survived by his daughter, Deborah A., wife of Alan R. Bingham, Upper Pottsgrove Twp.; his granddaughter, Stephanie, wife of Trevor Burns; his great-granddaughter, Addison Burns; and his sister, Annabelle “Ann,” Remak, Lower Providence Twp. Services are private with burial in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Co. SPCA, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428, https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/; or Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465, https://www.ryerssfarm.org/. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
