Eugene Herr, age 75 of Bridgeville, DE, formerly of Douglassville, PA, husband of Yvonne (Kozak) Gentile, Herr, died on September, 16, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA. Born in Norristown, PA to the late Gerald Crennan Herr and Dorothea (Swartley) Herr, McDaniel, Gene was a 1963 graduate of Owen J Roberts High School where he excelled in football. He was awarded the honor of All State and later played semi-pro with the Marauders. He was an avid Eagles fan and loved the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also loved his Pekingese, Cracker Jax. He was in the U.S. Navy, was a member of Stichter Lodge #254 , Royal Arch Chapter #198 , Palestine Council #8, Nativity Commandery #71 and a dual member of St. Andrews Commandery, #2, Wyoming, DE. He was also a member of the Grand Masters Club, Knights Templar and donated his corneas so someone else could see. In addition, he was a member of American Legion Post #28, Millsboro, DE, and Amvets Post #2, Millsboro, DE. He was an active member of the Honor Guard for Post #28 and was Captain of the Honor Guard for 4 years. Surviving with his wife of 52 years, are two sons Thomas F. Gentile Jr. (Eva), Liberty Township, Ohio , and Michael E. Herr, Upper Darby, PA. A sister, Geraldine Bartman, (Ralph), Macungie, PA, two granddaughters, Tabatha Jarrett, Kendallville, IN, and Erica Gentile, Newport, KY. Also, two great grandsons, Brayden and Silas Jarrett of Indiana. He was predeceased by a brother William Herr of Denver, NC. Memorial services will be November 2nd, 3:30 pm at The American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE, 19966.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 27, 2019