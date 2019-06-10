|
|
Eugene P. Reidenauer, 89, husband of Erma M. (Dengler) Reidenauer, passed away on June 6, 2019 at Reading Hospital. Born in New Berlinville, he was the son of the late Paul and Anna (Hafer) Reidenauer. Eugene served on a destroyer in the United States Navy in the 1950’s and was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Boyertown. He was a faithful attendee of his high school class reunions sharing stories with his friends from the agricultural class. Eugene was a religious man who was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He loved spending time with his family - taking driving trips, watching movies and playing pinochle. He enjoyed anything mechanical - cars, planes, or trains – as well as gardening in his yard. Surviving along with his wife Erma of 66 years, is his son Mark Reidenauer, husband of Maureen; brother Ronald Reidenauer; granddaughter Megan Reidenauer; and his family dog Molly. A celebration of Eugene’s life will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA 19505) at 11:00 AM with Pastor Zaiser officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. Visitation will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM at the church. The family also invites everyone to attend a luncheon at the church beginning at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eugene’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Gilbertsville) is handling arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on June 20, 2019