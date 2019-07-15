The Mercury Obituaries
Eula Mock Obituary
Eula M. (Beideman) Mock, 92, of Pottstown, PA, widow of LaVerne P. Mock, died Saturday at Manatawny Manor, East Coventry Twp. Born in Center Square, PA, she was a daughter of the late James and Eula (Mason) Beidemen. Mrs. Mock was a graduate of Pottstown High School. She was employed by the former Sanders & Thomas Drafting Co., as a secretary. She was a member of Royersford Church of the Nazarene, where she sang in the choir, and played the piano for the children’s department. She also played the piano for the Wesleyan Church, Pottstown, and at Manatawny Manor for their church service and for the enjoyment of the residents. Surviving is two daughters, Carol L. wife of James R. Decker, Pottstown; Lynette F. wife of Rocky Ramon, San Antonio, TX; her twin sister, Arlene Swavely, Royersford; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Peter Clarke and Nephew David Swavely. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to American Bible Society, N. Independence Mall, 101 East Fl8, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on July 16, 2019
