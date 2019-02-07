|
|
Eva (Marhon) Beekley, 89, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Mount Penn. She was the wife of the late Herbert F. Beekley, Sr., who passed in 2009. Born in Butler Twp., PA, on June 10, 1929, Eva was the daughter of the late Max and Mary (Pustelnick) Marhon. She is survived by five children, Herbert F. Beekley, Jr., Stowe, PA; Dolores Cunningham, wife of Robert, Scottsdale, AZ; Barbara Presgrave, Pottstown, PA; Joyce Beekley, Mount Penn, PA; and Arlene Beekley, Pottstown, PA; one sister, Dolores Lesher, Taylorsville, PA; ten grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by one son, Wayne Beekley; and fourteen siblings. Viewings will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464 and on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 1236 Juniper St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Mount Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eva’s memory to the at https://www.heart.org Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 8, 2019