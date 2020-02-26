|
|
Evan Schlicher Kranzley, husband of the late Rita (Eagan) Kranzley, of North Coventry Township, died on February 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Kranzley was born in East Greenville, PA. He was the son of the late Arthur G.L. Kranzley and Irma (Schlicher) Kranzley. Mr. Kranzley was a graduate of East Greenville High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1948 to 1949. After his discharge from the Air Force he attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA, graduating in 1953. He then, after testing, received a full tuition scholarship to attend the University of Pennsylvania Law School. During attendance at the law school he was employed by General Motors Acceptance Corporation as a field representative working in the Philadelphia and Chester areas. After completion of a real estate sales course, he then worked as a real estate salesman for the firm of William Brucker and Sons in Philadelphia. Upon graduation from the law school in 1956 he was hired as a practicing attorney by L. Stanley Mauger Esq. of Pottstown, PA. In 1958 Mr. Mauger named him a partner and they formed the law firm of Mauger and Kranzley. In 1968 Mr. Kranzley founded the law firm of Kranzley-Wrigley-Yergey which was the predecessor of the present firm of Yergey-Daylor-Allebach-Scheffey-Picardi. In 1981 Mr. Kranzley semi-retired and maintained a solo practice of law until his full retirement from the practice of law in 1986. In 1991 Mr. Kranzley again qualified as a real estate salesman and broker and after attending courses and testing became a Certified Residential Appraiser and was so employed until his retirement from this career in 1994. A member of St Thomas More Parish RC Church, he was the first president of the church council when the new parish was founded in 1968. He was also a member of the Montgomery County Bar Association, the Penna Bar Association, Arrowhead Golf Course, and the Sheep Hill Poker Club. He was, during his law career, solicitor for Limerick Township, Upper Pottsgrove Township, the North Coventry Township Sewer Authority, the Bank of Pennsylvania and First Federal Savings and Loan Association. He is survived by his daughters, Colleen, wife of David Weaver, Lancaster, PA, and Michele, wife of Gregory Hillier, Pottstown, PA; his son, Eric Kranzley, husband of Margaret (Ewell) Kranzley, Allentown, PA; and his six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Rita, Mr. Kranzley is predeceased by his brothers, Arthur and Louis Kranzley; and his sisters, Helen Welch and Arlene Webster. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Kranzley’s memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation online at https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/ or mailed to 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 1, 2020