Evelyn M.(Lockart) Curchoe, 92, wife of the late John J. Curchoe Sr., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Sanatoga Center. Born in Pughtown, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary (McAfee) Lockart. Evelyn enjoyed flea marketing. She was known as a very hard worker. She enjoyed her yearly trips through Deborah Heart & Lung Center. Along with her husband, they owned and operated Curchoe’s 12 Acre Market on Ridge Pike in Limerick. She is survived by her children Guilene Underwood, wife of John, Barbara Mullins, and John J. Curchoe Jr., husband of Joanne; sisters Hilda Page, wife of George, and Betty Houck, wife of the late Vernon; 6 Grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers James Lockart and Charles Lockart, and sister Helen Faini. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd. (329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468). Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd. (Royersford) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019