|
|
Evelyn Marie (Rinehart) Davidheiser, 91, of Upper Pottsgrove Twp. passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019. Evelyn was born June 16, 1927 in Pottstown, to the late Leslie Rinehart Sr. and Alice A. (Weidenmoyer). Evelyn and her late husband Stanley Davidheiser Sr. are survived by Thomas Davidheiser (husband of Mona) of Pottstown, Gary Davidheiser (husband of Georgette) of Palm, and Timothy Davidheiser (husband of Shelli) of Upper Pottsgrove. Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved son Stanley Davidheiser Jr., survived by daughter-in-law Mary Oxenford (wife of Richard) of Lower Pottsgrove. She also has three surviving siblings, Gerald Rinehart, Agnes Hospodar, and Frank (Butch) Miller. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Leslie Rinehart Jr., Kathryn Cutler, and Clay Rinehart Sr. Evelyn is preceded in death by her late beloved husband, Stanley Davidheiser Sr., who shared 63 lovely years of marriage before his passing. In addition, Evelyn also has eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Evelyn retired from Gudebrod in 1986. She worked as a Sunday School teacher at her church after retirement. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, quilting, and spending time at her cabin in Potter County. Her family meant the world to her and she was beloved by all. In death as in life, her caring has continued by donating her body to science to benefit others. Evelyn’s memorial will be held at Hope United Methodist Church, 117 N. Monocacy Creek Road, Douglassville, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 3 pm.
Published in The Mercury on June 14, 2019