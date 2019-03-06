|
Fay L. Endy, 87, of Gilbertsville, wife of the late Laurence G. Endy passed away on Monday March 4, 2019 in Seasons Hospice of the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center. Born in Bechtelsville she was the daughter of the late Irene (Fronheiser) and Melvin A. Sharp. She worked as a waitress in high school and in production for Superior Underwear. Later in her career, she worked in the offices of Eastern Foundry, Drug Plastics, Helping Hands and Great American Knitting Mill. She worked part time as a book keeper for Dallas Miller Fuel Oil and in the office of Dennis Stephen Associates until her retirement at the age of 83. Fay was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bechtelsville. She is survived by her children, Ronald S. Endy of Gilbertsville. Kathy S. wife of Brent D. Sell of Boyertown, Keith S. husband of Kelly L. Endy of Boyertown and Trina S. wife of Kerry A. Kratz of Bechtelsville; a brother, Kenneth Sharp; grandchildren, Benjamin husband of Mandy Sell, Samantha Sell wife of Joseph Shine, Chase and Seth Endy, and Aaron and Nicole Kratz; great grandchildren Emma and Grady Sell. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fay’s name to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund 1749 South Main St. Bechtelsville, PA. 19505. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 7, 2019