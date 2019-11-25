The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Heidelberg United Church Of Christ
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Heidelberg United Church Of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Phillips


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Phillips Obituary
Faye L. (Taggart) Phillips, 82, wife of the late James L. Phillips, Lower Frederick Twp., died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.
Mrs. Phillips was born on October 18, 1937, in Norristown, to the late Harvey and Anne (Conrad) Taggart. She was a graduate of Upper Merion High School and Ursinus College.
Before retiring, Mrs. Phillips worked for Dr. Burton Ginsberg, Schwenksville.
Mrs. Phillips was a member of Heidelberg United Church Of Christ where she was a member of the Bible study and choir.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her daughter, Donna, wife of James McHugh, S. Whitehall twp.; her beloved grandson, Shaun McHugh; and her sister, Nancy Duncan, Exeter Twp. In addition to her husband Jim, the love of her life, whom she was married to over 54 years, she was preceded in death by her son, James D. Phillips, and her brother, Curtis Taggart.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at Heidelberg United Church Of Christ, with the Rev. Adrian Tierson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Schwenksville Cemetery. Friends may call from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, Tuesday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe; and from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Wednesday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg United Church Of Christ, 251 Perkiomen Ave., Schwenksville, PA 19473; or Daily Bread Community Food Pantry, 3938B Ridge Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -