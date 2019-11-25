|
Faye L. (Taggart) Phillips, 82, wife of the late James L. Phillips, Lower Frederick Twp., died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.
Mrs. Phillips was born on October 18, 1937, in Norristown, to the late Harvey and Anne (Conrad) Taggart. She was a graduate of Upper Merion High School and Ursinus College.
Before retiring, Mrs. Phillips worked for Dr. Burton Ginsberg, Schwenksville.
Mrs. Phillips was a member of Heidelberg United Church Of Christ where she was a member of the Bible study and choir.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her daughter, Donna, wife of James McHugh, S. Whitehall twp.; her beloved grandson, Shaun McHugh; and her sister, Nancy Duncan, Exeter Twp. In addition to her husband Jim, the love of her life, whom she was married to over 54 years, she was preceded in death by her son, James D. Phillips, and her brother, Curtis Taggart.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at Heidelberg United Church Of Christ, with the Rev. Adrian Tierson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Schwenksville Cemetery. Friends may call from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, Tuesday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe; and from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Wednesday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg United Church Of Christ, 251 Perkiomen Ave., Schwenksville, PA 19473; or Daily Bread Community Food Pantry, 3938B Ridge Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019