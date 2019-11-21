|
|
Fern E. Price, 81, of Gilbertsville, wife of Harvey A. Price passed away in the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center on Monday November 18, 2019. Born in Pennsburg she was a daughter of the late Sarah H. (Mest) and William J.K. Bickel. She worked as the Office Manage for Country Oldsmobile and in the Accounting department for Williams Pontiac. Fern last worked for Seal Strip Packaging until her retirement. Fern is a member of Bethany E C Church of Clayton. She is survived by her children, Harvey Todd Price Fiancée of Maxine Muller of Gilbertsville and Laurene E. Yingling of Gilbertsville. A sister, Virginia Langan of Zionsville. Grandchildren, Troy A. Yingling of Gilbertsville, Stephanie L. Yingling of Boyertown and Alyssa M. Yingling of Gilbertsville. Great Grandchildren, Victoria L. Yingling of Gilbertsville, Troy A. Yingling III if Gilbertsville and Colton A. Frazier of Boyertown. Funeral Services will be held at the Limerick Garden of Memories in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd 44 Swamp Pike. Limerick, PA. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the Chapel from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 24, 2019