Ferrill K. (Rocky) Alderfer July 25, 1932 – July 9, 2019 Frederick - Rocky passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2019, he was 86. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he cherished the time he had with his family. He was known for his welcoming smile, hard work, dedication and patience. Born in Cedars, PA, son of the late Abram and Elizabeth (Kulp) Alderfer. Rocky attended Souderton High School and entered the U.S. Army at age 18. He was stationed as a Corporal during the Korean War in Heidelberg, Germany and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe while there. He worked for Walton C. Alderfer Meats for 40 years and then Floyd K. Alderfer and Sons until he retired at age 65. After retirement he and his wife enjoyed traveling abroad. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Obelisk where he served as Church Council President, sang in the choir, and was Secretary of Keelor's Union Cemetery. He also managed the church softball team for many years. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and himself enjoyed playing softball and basketball well into his 70s. He also enjoyed gardening and visiting the seashore where he could always be seen diving into waves with his grandchildren. Rocky is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine Wien Alderfer, his children Brooke (Robin) of East Norriton, Wendy Johnson of Wilmington, and Marc (Connie) of Oxford, MD, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his beloved sister, Sue (Fred) Glazier, and his sister-in-law Betty Alderfer. He is preceded in death by his brother Floyd and his son-in-law Bill Johnson. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Saint Luke's Lutheran Church, 3206 Big Rd., (RT 73) (Obelisk), Zieglerville, PA. Officiating will be Reverend Paul Chapman. Burial will be in the adjoining Keelor's Union Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3206 Big Road, Zieglerville, PA 19492 or for Parkinson's Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
