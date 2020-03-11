|
Flora A. (Walley) Springer, 79, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on January 1, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services. Born in Morganton, NC, on November 27, 1940, Flora was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Coleman) Walley. Flora worked in housekeeping at Reading Hospital for fifteen years, retiring in 2012. After retiring, she enjoyed spending her time working on word search puzzles, coloring, and playing games of Yahtzee. All of these activities brought joy to Flora, but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Michael Springer, husband of Sheree, Lancaster, CA, Craig Springer, husband of Kellie, Glenmoore, PA, and Stacey Hainsey, wife of Paul, Pottstown, PA; her grandchildren, Gretchen, Victoria, Nathan, Cole, Alena, Alicia, Laura, and Christopher; and her two great-granddaughters. Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 15, 2020