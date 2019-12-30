The Mercury Obituaries
Florence B. (Foster) Neiffer

Florence B. (Foster) Neiffer Obituary
Florence B. (Foster) Neiffer, age 102, wife of the late Henry A. Neiffer, formerly of Royersford, died Sunday December 29, 2019, at Parkhouse, Upper Providence Twp. “Flossie” is survived by her daughters, Anna R. Schwartz and Linda J., wife of Kenneth Nace, four granddaughters, and nine great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be at 11;00 AM, Friday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Burial will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019
