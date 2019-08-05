|
|
Florence J. (Dinnocenti) Leszkowicz, 96, of Gilbertsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Sanatoga Center. She was the wife of the late George J. Leszkowicz, Sr., who passed in 1982. Born in Royersford, PA, on March 19, 1923, Florence was the daughter of the late Antonio and Madeline (Lammando) Dinnocenti. She is survived by her daughters, Florence J. Muir, wife of Peter, Boyertown, PA and Roxanne J. Landis, wife of Russell, Gilbertsville PA; her son, George J. Leszkowicz, husband of Karen, Herndon, VA; her sister, Anna Smith; her sister-in-law, Anna Dinnocenti; her grandchildren, Valerie (Louis), Peter (Gwen), Russell (Kristin), Jade (Andy), Kai (Claudia), and Capri; ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her son, George J. Leszkowicz, Jr; her brothers, Nicholas and Raymond Dinnocenti; her sister, Jeanette Maniscalco; and her grandson, Rodney Landis. A viewing will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence’s memory to Boyertown Area Multi-Service online at http://www.boyertownareamulti-service.org/ or mailed to 200 West Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019