Florence Louisa (Flossie) Rusbuldt went to see Jesus on September 23, 2019. She was 87 years old. Flossie was born October 1, 1931 in Glen Rock, PA. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Dr. Richard E. Rusbuldt, and children Diane Antol (John), Melody Garrell, Rusty Rusbuldt (Mary), Dawn Flay (Dustin) and David Rusbuldt (Michele), 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a sister Charlene Kline (Charles). Predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Flossie graduated from York School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse for many years. She loved to sing, go bowling, golf, she was a fantastic cook and baker, loved to quilt and was and avid gardener and reader. Flossie was a member of Exton Community Baptist Church and participated in the choir, taught Sunday School and was involved in other church committees. A memorial service will be held in the future. Donations may be made to the in memory of Flossie Rusbuldt online at heart.org or by calling 1-800-242-5978.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019