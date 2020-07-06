Florence (Flo) Rae Biehl, nee Fort, passed away on June 23rd, 2020 from natural causes. She was born in Phoenixville, PA on February 7th, 1935, the daughter of John D. Fort and Marion Drake Fort, and attended Phoenixville High School. She was a homemaker, who attended Ebenezer Bible Chapel in Elverson. Flo was passionate about gardening and conservative politics. She also had an interest in creative writing and dabbled in writing children’s books. She had three children: Soni Biehl of Trescott Township, Maine and Brooke Biehl and Becky Biehl of Spring City, PA. Mrs. Biehl is also survived by three siblings: Ralph Fort of Colfax, WI, Doris Swanson, nee Fort of Zieglerville, PA and Dave Fort of Elverson, PA. A service will be held at a date to be determined in the future.



