Floyd F. Moyer, 92, of Schwenksville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Arlene (Anders) Moyer, his wife of 67 years. Born November 14, 1926 in Franconia Township, he was a son of the late Abram and Katie (Freed) Moyer. Mr. Moyer was employed with the former American Olean Tile Co. for many years, retiring in 1992. He is survived by his sister, Betty Mininger (Earl) of Souderton; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Russell, Preston, Abram, Harold, and Newton; and one sister, Kathryn Wambold. Visitation will be held after 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lower Skippack Mennonite Church, 892 Evansburg Rd., Skippack, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the adjacent cemetery. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Mr. Moyer’s memory to the Lower Skippack Mennonite Church Mission Fund, PO Box 202, Skippack, PA 19474.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 4, 2019