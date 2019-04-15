|
Fons D. Thorum, age 91, husband of Annabelle (Dayley) Thorum, of Spring City, passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. The son of Dr. A.A. and Mary (Baxstresser) Thorum, was born on October 4, 1927 in Hallam, Pa. Fons lived life to the fullest and cherished his family. Nothing meant more to him than his dear wife Annie and the life that they built together. His family including his son Jack, grandsons Michael and Christopher and their families were his everything. He especially enjoyed spending time with his five great grandchildren and sharing stories of days long past. He was a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Business owner, Antique Dealer, Volunteer at many charitable organizations and Member of the American Legion. Fons is survived by his grandsons: Michael D., husband of April (Creasy) Thorum, of Pottstown and Christopher D., husband of Sherry (Fort) Thorum, of Pottstown; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Travis, Brianna, Evan and Colby; and brother: William Thorum, of Jim Thorpe. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Annabelle (Dayley) Thorum; son: Jack D. Thorum; and sister: Grace Denithorne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc, Main Street at Fifth Avenue, Phoenixville, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be the Rev. Raymond J. Jachowski. Interment will follow in the St. Vincent UCC Cemetery. Friends will be received from 9:30 am - 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Annabelle and Fons Thorum can be made to “Berks Women in Crisis”, 255 Chestnut Street, Reading, Pa. 19602. Condolences may be offered online at http://www.phoenixvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019