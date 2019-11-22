|
Frances E. Sosnowski, age 98, wife of the late William Sosnowski, of Royersford, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Green Meadows Rehabiliation & Nursing Center, Malvern, PA. Born on July 4, 1921 in Freeland, PA, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Anna (Minkalis) Zedalis. Mrs. Sosnowski is survived by two children, William Sosnowski of Houma, LA and Jane Sosnowski, wife of Michael Semenuik, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA; and seven grandchildren, William Sosnowski, Jr., Dorothy Sosnowski, Gloria Sosnowski, Michael Semenuik, III, Christopher Groff, Michael (Colleen) Groff, and Shannon (Michael) Georgeff. Mrs. Sosnowski was preceded in death by one infant son, John Sosnowski, four brothers and six sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be held in the Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019