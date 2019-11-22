The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home
600 Washington Street
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-7330
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home
600 Washington Street
Royersford, PA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home
600 Washington Street
Royersford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sosnowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances E. Sosnowski


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances E. Sosnowski Obituary
Frances E. Sosnowski, age 98, wife of the late William Sosnowski, of Royersford, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Green Meadows Rehabiliation & Nursing Center, Malvern, PA. Born on July 4, 1921 in Freeland, PA, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Anna (Minkalis) Zedalis. Mrs. Sosnowski is survived by two children, William Sosnowski of Houma, LA and Jane Sosnowski, wife of Michael Semenuik, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA; and seven grandchildren, William Sosnowski, Jr., Dorothy Sosnowski, Gloria Sosnowski, Michael Semenuik, III, Christopher Groff, Michael (Colleen) Groff, and Shannon (Michael) Georgeff. Mrs. Sosnowski was preceded in death by one infant son, John Sosnowski, four brothers and six sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be held in the Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. Friends will be received from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -