The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Fox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Fox Obituary
Frances F. (Kahler) Fox, 89, of New Berlinville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Pennsburg Manor on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Nianctic, PA, Frances was the daughter of the late Howard and Jennie (Geisinger) Kahler. Frances loved to watch her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. She was a big baseball fan, enjoyed baking, and liked to write poetry in her spare time. She was a school bus driver in the Boyertown school district for 42 years for Quigley Bus Service. Frances was very active in Calvary UCC Church in Barto where she also sang in the choir. Surviving are her children Sharon Bauer, wife of the late Martin Bauer, Ernest Fox, Jr., husband of Roxanne, Neil Fox, husband of Lisa, and Ryan Fox, husband of Dawn; brother Lawrence (Pitts) Kahler; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister Florence Latshaw; brother Roy Kahler; and her longtime companion Jim Yerger. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Calvary UCC Church (1231 PA-100, Barto, PA 19504) at 10:00 AM with Pastor Linda Kozlowski officiating. Burial will follow at Niantic Lutheran Church Cemetery in Niantic. Visitation will be held on Monday evening, May 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Calvary UCC Church. Visitation will also be held Tuesday, May 14 from 9:00-9:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary UCC Church in Frances’ name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Gilbertsville) is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now