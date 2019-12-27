|
Francis M. Drabinsky Sr., 94, husband of Anna (Zuk) Drabinsky, of Boyertown, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Manatawny Manor. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Helen (Bersheets) Drabinsky and August Michael Drabinsky. Frank worked at Keiser Chevrolet in Pottstown for twenty years and then an additional ten years at Sugg Chevrolet where he did body and fender repair. When he wasn’t working, Frank loved to go golfing. Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Dorothy, wife of Richard DeVough; one daughter-in-law, Linda Drabinsky; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Francis M. Drabinsky Jr. and Donald Drabinsky, three sisters and three brothers. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 29, 2019