Francis J. “Frank” Rechner, age 83, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on August 13, 2020. Born on June 1, 1937, in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen and Veronica (Zeuner) Rechner. Frank graduated from West Catholic High School. He was a Lab Specialist for International Nickel in NY, and Huntington Alloys Corporation in W.VA. After retiring, he worked at Home Depot stores in the area. Frank was a Bonsai enthusiast whose trees were exhibited at the Philadelphia Flower Show. Surviving are his wife, Sue Rechner; a daughter, Theresa (Tom) Bianco of AZ; two sons, Frank (Daphne) Rechner Jr. of VA, and Daniel (Cecelia) Rechner of SC; daughter-in-law Barbara (Bill) Arnold of Malvern; a sister, Veronica Cucinotta of Glenolden; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held next year.



