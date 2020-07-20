Francis J. “Moe” Winterbottom, 97, husband of Betty J. (Roberts) Winterbottom, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Lawless) Winterbottom. Moe was the first athletic director for Pottsgrove High School and he held that position for 30 years. He coached baseball, basketball, and football. Moe was chairman of the District 1 baseball committee for many years. He helped expand and grow athletics at Pottsgrove School District advocating student participation. He was a pioneer for developing women’s sports at Pottsgrove High School. Moe designed all of the baseball fields for the high school and intermediate school. He was the recipient of the Silver Whistle Award for sportsmanship and athletic courtesy. He received the award so many times it was often joked that he had a relative on the committee! Due to his leadership, he helped form the PAC-10 sports conference. Prior to that he was the senior AD and Dean of the Chest-Mont League. Moe was best known for his terrific sense of humor. He was the king of the one liners and corny jokes, and loved to tell them. Surviving along with his wife Betty of 67 years, are his children Jeffrey Winterbottom, husband of Sheree, Patricia Kutterbach, wife of John, and Tracy Brand, wife of Keith; grandchildren Erin, Scott, Sean, Megan, Shane, Zachary, and Rachel. He is predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters: Joseph, William, Katherine, James, Mary, Pauline, and Thomas. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church (256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473) on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Paul Brandt officiating. Burial will follow at Pottstown Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105) in Francis’ name. View Obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com