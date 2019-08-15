The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Wampler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Wampler Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Wampler Jr. Obituary
Francis M. Wampler, Jr., 86, of East Coventry Twp., PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services. He was the husband of the late June E. (Laverty) Wampler with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on March 29, 1933, Francis was the son of the late Francis M. Wampler, Sr., and Grace L. (Bealer) Wampler. Francis was a science teacher at Pottstown Middle School for over 30 years and a lifetime member of Coventry Church of the Brethren where he served on the deacon board. He enjoyed umpiring, fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors, and traveling with his wife, June. He is survived by his son, Paul Kevin Wampler, husband of Kathleen J. (Pennell) Wampler, Westminster, MD; his sister, Loretta Schweitzer; his grandchildren, Joshua Wampler, husband of Diana; Colleen Wampler, wife of Ian Tarr; Christopher Wampler; Mallory Wampler; Ariel Wampler; and Rhett Wampler; and his great-grandson, Hunter Wampler. He is predeceased by his son, Francis M. Wampler, III; and his brother, W. Gordon Wampler. A viewing will take place on Wednesday, August 21, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at East Coventry Mennonite Cemetery. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis’ memory to Coventry Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
Download Now