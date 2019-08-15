|
|
Francis M. Wampler, Jr., 86, of East Coventry Twp., PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services. He was the husband of the late June E. (Laverty) Wampler with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on March 29, 1933, Francis was the son of the late Francis M. Wampler, Sr., and Grace L. (Bealer) Wampler. Francis was a science teacher at Pottstown Middle School for over 30 years and a lifetime member of Coventry Church of the Brethren where he served on the deacon board. He enjoyed umpiring, fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors, and traveling with his wife, June. He is survived by his son, Paul Kevin Wampler, husband of Kathleen J. (Pennell) Wampler, Westminster, MD; his sister, Loretta Schweitzer; his grandchildren, Joshua Wampler, husband of Diana; Colleen Wampler, wife of Ian Tarr; Christopher Wampler; Mallory Wampler; Ariel Wampler; and Rhett Wampler; and his great-grandson, Hunter Wampler. He is predeceased by his son, Francis M. Wampler, III; and his brother, W. Gordon Wampler. A viewing will take place on Wednesday, August 21, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at East Coventry Mennonite Cemetery. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis’ memory to Coventry Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019