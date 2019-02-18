|
|
LTC Frank A. Audino (Ret) passed away in Phoenixville Hospital on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on April 5, 1934 in New Castle, PA, and was the son of the late Ralph Audino and Flora Ann, nee Lombardo. Colonel Audino attended school in New Castle and the University of Pittsburgh. He joined the U.S. Army in May 1955 and retired in July, 1975. Significant duty stations included Fort Sam Houston, TX; Valley Forge General Hospital, Phoenixville, PA; Frankfurt, Germany, and Camp Zama, Japan.
He served one year with the First Infantry Division in Vietnam. Military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal and Combat Medal Badge. In 1967, Colonel Audino was selected as an Outstanding Young Man of America by the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce. After military retirement, Colonel Audino was employed from 1975 to 2000 by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and later, the Department of General Services, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Colonel Audino was a member of the American-Italian Bocce Club. He was also a life member of the VFW, the Military Officers Association of America and a member of the US Army Medical Silver Caduceus Association. He was appointed by successive Commonwealth Governors to Advisory Councils of PA Veterans Homes in both Philadelphia and Spring City, PA.
Colonel Audino enjoyed traveling with his wife, hunting and working around his home and garden. He was a long-time member and Secretary of the Upper Providence Fire Commission and an active member of St. Eleanor's parish since 1972.
He was an exemplary leader and a steadfast friend and neighbor. His unwavering support and wise counsel were a constant source of comfort and inspiration to his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved daughter Bremner Audino -Scherer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Alice Ellis Audino, sons Charles Michael Audino, F. Anthony Audino, Jr. (Brenda), daughter Susan Audino Fedoris, grandchildren Elliott Scherer (Rachel), Hanna Scherer, Alison Fedoris (Tyler), Anna Fedoris, Mary Grace Fedoris and great- grandchild Maia Bremner Scherer. He is also survived by his sister Angela Ross and brother-in-law Lou Ross of New Castle, PA and sister-in-law Jane Ellis of West Mifflin, PA, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, February 23rd, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:15 AM, Saturday, at church. Burial will be private in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. In lieu of flowers, we request memorial donations to the Silver Caduceus Association, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 39514, San Antonio, TX 78218 (www.silvercaduceusassociation.org). Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 17, 2019