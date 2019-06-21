Home

Dr. Frank David Heifer

Dr. Frank David Heifer, 78, of Punta Gorda FL died in his home on May 27th, 2019 after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born in Reading PA, the son of Francis and Julia (Gurtowski) Heifer. He was educated in the Reading Public School system and went on to Kutztown University for his undergraduate degree and Lehigh University for his Masters and Doctorate in Educational Administration. He leaves his beloved wife Nancy Strohl Heifer, his sons Mathew Heifer and Andrew Heifer, his daughters Kathy LaDuca and Karen Greager. He also leaves his sister Patricia Burrell. He was predeceased by his brother, David Heifer. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on August 17th, 10:30 AM at the Brookside Country Club, 850 N. Adams St, Pottstown, Pa. 19464. RSVP’s are required, email [email protected] Donations can be made to Dr. Frank Heifer Scholarship at www.foundationpottstowned.org or Foundation for Pottstown Education, Note-Dr. Heifer’s Scholarship, 230 Beech St., Pottstown, Pa. 19464
Published in The Mercury on June 23, 2019
