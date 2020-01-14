|
Frank “Tiny” J. Horvath, 97, formerly of Columbia Avenue, Palmerton, and Collegeville, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, died early Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City, Chester County. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Seres) Horvath who passed in 1991, and the late Florence (Rex-Smith) Horvath. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Slebics) Horvath. Frank was employed as an assistant post master of the Palmerton Post Office 18071, for 23 years until retiring. Previously, he worked for the former NJ Zinc Company, Palmerton. Frank was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. A 1939 graduate of the Palmerton High School, he later served in the Army, WWII participating in the European Theatre, achieving the rank of MSgt. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars, the French Legion Medal of Honor, Order of the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and other citations as a member of the 83rd Infantry Division. Frank was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and member of Msgr. Angelini Council #2522, Palmerton. He was also a member of the , Palmerton Post #7134, and the Chapter #7, Allentown. Frank was a musician for over 75 years, performing with a number of orchestras as a guitarist, bassist, and banjo player, and he volunteered numerous hours at the SEVC entertaining his fellow veterans. Survivors: Daughters, Carolyn M. wife of Robert Arnold of Wilmington, NC, Giselle M. wife of Thomas Knoblauch of Collegeville. 3 grandchildren, Thomas Knoblauch, Rev. Anthony Arnold, and Erin Daniels. 3 great-grandchildren, Julian Knoblauch, Gabriel Knoblauch, and Talia Daniels. Several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia in 1969, sister, Christina, and brothers, Charles, Joseph, Stephen, and Alex. Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, Sacred Heart Catholic Church 243 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Thursday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Interment is with Military Honors, at the Parish’s New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: May be made in his memory to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020