Frank J. "Zeak" Wojton
Frank J. “Zeak” Wojton, 91, of Pottstown, husband of the late Grace M. (Yeager) Wojton, passed away on Friday, June 12 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Kazimierz and Veronica (Kurnal) Wojton. Frank was a US Army Veteran. He was a lifelong member of the former St. Pete RC Church in Pottstown, now St. Teresa of Calcutta and a member of the Polish National Alliance Council 543, Pottstown. Frank was an avid salt and freshwater fisherman and would go yearly to Cape Hatteras. His true enjoyment was working with his hands and had a love of labor. Surviving is son Tom Wojton Sr; grandchildren Brittany Wojton companion of Jared Nixon and T.J. Wojton, husband of Emily; great grandchildren Maddox and Lola and Julia, Savannah, and Collin; nephew Frank Rodenbaugh, along with other nieces, nephews and 2 sister in laws. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. A private graveside service at St. Aloysius New Cemetery will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank’s name to St. Teresa of Calcutta, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473. Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
