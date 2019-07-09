The Mercury Obituaries
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Frank Sallade Obituary
Frank M. Sallade, 48, of West Lawn, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:45 am in his residence. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Larry R. Sallade, Sr. and Barbara L. (Michael) Sallade. Frank served in the United States Navy during the Persion Gulf War and was a transporter at the Reading Hospital and a licensed realtor. Frank is survived by his daughter Bella Scott of Limerick, step brother Larry R. Sallade, Jr. of Temple and brother-in-law Chris G. Moyer of Sinking Spring. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in The Mercury on July 11, 2019
