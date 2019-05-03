|
|
Frank L. Seregely, 93, of North Coventry Twp., PA, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Spring City, PA. He was the husband of the late Beatrice (Gehris) Seregely with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on June 14, 1925, Frank was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Pongratz) Seregely. Frank served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII. After his time in the military, he worked as a truck driver delivering gas and oil for Edward J. Sweeney & Sons, Inc. He was an active member of Coventry Church of the Brethren and volunteered much of his time there. He enjoyed bowling and vegetable gardening, but most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by three children, Terry Seregely, husband of Elizabeth, Fishkill, NY; Donna Wampler, Stowe, PA; and Linda Smith, wife of Ken, Pottstown, PA; three grandchildren, Jen Mattern, wife of Alex; Christy Seregely; and Katherine Seregely; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Reid; Arthur Reid; Liam Mattern; and Patrick Mattern; and one great-great-granddaughter, Lucille Reid. He is predeceased by two sisters, Ethel Knopp and Julia Ecker; and one great-granddaughter, Emily Jane Oister. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. A Life Celebration will follow at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank’s memory to Coventry Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 4, 2019