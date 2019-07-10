|
|
Franklin D. Lucarelli, 79 of Bally, passed away on July 8th in Season’s Hospice, Phoenixville. Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late John P. and Sally (Chrapkiewiczs) Lucarelli. Frank had worked for over 28 years for Boyertown Publishing as a press operator. He was pre deceased by one grandson, Mark Orman; three brothers, Sonny, David and Nick Lucarelli; one sister, Pauline Weller. Surviving are two sons, Mark A., Bally, PA, Franklin D., Fleetwood, PA; two daughters, Veronica L. Bumbaugh, New Orleans, LA, Tracey M. Orman, Shoemakersville, PA; 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Great Grandchildren. Funeral Services & Interment will be private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge.
Published in The Mercury on July 11, 2019