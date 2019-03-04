|
Fred W. Litchert, 91, husband of the late Marjorie A. “Midge” (Yeager) Litchert, Upper Providence Twp., died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Seasons Hospice At Phoenixville Hospital after extended time at Parkhouse Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Fred was born on January 10, 1928, in Philadelphia, to the late Frederick C. and Ethel M. (Hancock) Litchert and grew up in Sassamansville. His high school education was interrupted to serve with the US Army military police during the occupation of Japan following World War II. Upon his return from service, he graduated with the Boyertown High School class of 1948 and continued to attend all of the class reunions. Fred retired in 1987 from the B.F. Goodrich Co., Upper Providence Twp., where he worked for 35 years building tires. He was always building something in his wood shop and many of us have furniture or lawn decorations that he created. He also had a small construction and repair business focusing on building patios and decks. His talent as an artist was well known and his drawings and paintings were found at many craft shows in the area as Fetching Sketchings by Fred. A member of St. Luke’s United Church Of Christ, Trappe, Fred he served on the property committee, rebuilding mission trips, and was a Wednesday Waver. He also was a member of Keystone Grange #2, Trappe; a life member of the Sassamansville Fire Co.; a member of Roy S. Leidy Post #203, American Legion, Schwenksville; and a volunteer 4-H leader. He volunteered with several groups to rebuild after natural disasters in South Carolina, Louisiana, and Mississippi in addition to projects in Pennsylvania. Fred is survived by his children, Lori Jo, wife of Thomas Whitehaus, Hummelstown, Jeffrey, husband of Lynn (Barber) Craig, Ridley Park, and Elke Litchert, Royersford; his brother, Albert, husband of Barbara (Reinert) Litchert, Ocala, FL; three grandchildren, Tori, Julie and Tucker, and three great-grandsons, Andrew, Tyler and Timothy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16th, at St. Luke’s United Church Of Christ, with Rev. John R. Hogue, Pastor, and Rev. Gwenn L. Trout, Pastor, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Enola, officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s U.C.C., 200 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426; or to Samaritan’s Purse International (www.samaritanspurse.org). Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019