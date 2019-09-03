|
Freda E. (Young) Fisher, 79, of Pottstown, wife of the late John W. Fisher, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at home after a battle with leukemia. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Jacob) Young. Freda was a member of Parker Ford Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, collecting snow globes and bells, and was proud to have rode in a hot air balloon twice. Surviving are children Dorothy Auman, wife of Donald, Marie Bailey, wife of Kevin, John Fisher Jr, companion of Luanne Benfield, Aleta Fisher, David Fisher, husband of Jean, Wendy Schukraft, wife of Charles, and Cindy Fisher, wife of Jeffery Deets; sister Charlotte Althouse; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by brothers Ralph, Sherman, and Bill Young. A memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 6, 10:30AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial will follow at Brownback’s United Church-Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30AM to 10:15AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Freda’s name to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. View obituaries or send obituaries at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019