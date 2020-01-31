|
|
Frederick “Fred” James Folk Knopp, of Philadelphia, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was the son of Barbara Ayres of Manahawkin, NJ, and the late James Lehr Knopp. He was the fiancÃ©e of Khenti Pratt. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, soulmate, and friend. He is pre-deceased by grandparents Marjorie and Henry Knopp; Jane Lewis and Ronald Kirk, all of Pottstown, PA. He is survived by his mother, three sisters, and multiple nieces and nephews. Fred was a graduate of Garnet Valley High School and Kutztown University. He was an avid photographer, artist, and jewelry designer, co-owner of Modern Primativezs jewelry design in Philadelphia, PA. His favorite pastimes were enjoying the garden he and Khenti built and spending time with family and friends. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, from 9:30-11 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in the Logan Funeral Home, Inc, at 57 S. Eagle Rd, Havertown PA 19083. Interment will be private. Over his lifetime Fred was passionate about the care of rescue animals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 2, 2020