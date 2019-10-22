|
Frederick Charles Knoll, Jr., 95, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Mary D. (Dous) and Frederick C. Knoll, Sr. He shared sixty-eight years of marriage with Loretta (Garson) Knoll. Frederick graduated in 1942 from the Lincoln and Brown Preparatory School and then served in the Navy on the S.S. Lyon during WWII. After the war Frederick attended Drexel University and began a quiet life, raising his family and settling in for thirty-six years at the Philadelphia Electric Company. Frederick was a lifetime member of the Hiram Lodge 81 in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their three daughters Merle Knoll of Reading, Melisa Knoll of Reading, and Ericka Knoll Dreisbach, wife of Edward Dreisbach, of Macungie; and grandsons Eamon Noah Knoll Dreisbach and Elias Greyson Dreisbach. Services were held in Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
