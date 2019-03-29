|
|
Fredrick L. Johnson, 84, husband of Jane L. (Wolfgang) Johnson, of Bechtelsville, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in McCartney, Pa, he was the son of the late Marld “Leroy” Johnson and Grace (Patterson) Morgillo. He graduated from Moshannon Valley High School and attended Williamsport Technical School. Fredrick worked for Universal Machine for 38 years as a machinist foreman. He was a member of New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church. Fredrick was also a member of the Pogoda Camping Club. Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years are one son, Mark, husband of Charleen; one daughter, Diane, wife of Daniel Laverty; four grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Meghan and David and four great-grandchildren, Riley, Peyton, Parker and Lena. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Cheryl, one brother, Robert G., and stepmother, Margaret. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11AM prior to the service. Burial will be in New Hanover Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019