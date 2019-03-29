Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fredrick Johnson Obituary
Fredrick L. Johnson, 84, husband of Jane L. (Wolfgang) Johnson, of Bechtelsville, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in McCartney, Pa, he was the son of the late Marld “Leroy” Johnson and Grace (Patterson) Morgillo. He graduated from Moshannon Valley High School and attended Williamsport Technical School. Fredrick worked for Universal Machine for 38 years as a machinist foreman. He was a member of New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church. Fredrick was also a member of the Pogoda Camping Club. Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years are one son, Mark, husband of Charleen; one daughter, Diane, wife of Daniel Laverty; four grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Meghan and David and four great-grandchildren, Riley, Peyton, Parker and Lena. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Cheryl, one brother, Robert G., and stepmother, Margaret. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11AM prior to the service. Burial will be in New Hanover Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.