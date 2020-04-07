The Mercury Obituaries
G. Marie Painter

G. Marie Painter Obituary
G. Marie (Mertz) Painter, age 96, wife of the late W. Robert Painter, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1999, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Spring Mill Senior Living, Phoenixville, PA. Born in Warwick Township, Chester County, she was a daughter of the late Charles D. and Elsie (Matthews) Mertz. A resident of Spring Mill Senior Living, she lived most of her life in the Spring City area. Mrs. Painter was a graduate of the former Warwick High School, and attended the Pottstown Business School. She was the secretary, treasurer, and office manager of the W. Robert Painter Inc. Construction Company and the Lionville Water Company, which was founded and owned by she and her husband. Mrs. Painter was a member of Brownback’s United Church of Christ, Spring City, having served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and member of several committees. She was a member of the Schuylkill Chapter No. 338, Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Painter is survived by a daughter, Diane P., wife of Fred Ritenour of Ponte Vedra, FL; one brother, Russell S. Mertz, Narvon, PA; five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Painter was preceded in death by one son, Robert G. Painter Sr. and one brother, Harold R. Mertz. A private graveside service will take place, with a public memorial service that will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brownback’s United Church of Christ, 640 Ridge Road, Spring City, PA 19475 or to The Salvation Army, 137 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 8, 2020
