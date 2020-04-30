G. Spencer Moser
G. Spencer Moser, 74, of Pottstown., PA, passed away on April 28, 2020. Born in Pottstown, PA, on October 13, 1945, Spencer was the son of the late George W. Moser and Constance L. (Smale) Moser. Spencer served in the United States Army and worked as a clerical worker for Philadelphia Electrical Company. He is survived by his brother, D. Todd Moser, Pottstown, PA. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made online at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mercury from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
