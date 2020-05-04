Gail C. Hartenstine, age 81, of Boyertown, passed away April 24, 2020, at Pennsburg Manor. Born June 17, 1938, in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of James and Louise Glomstad. Gail graduated Boyertown Area Senior High in 1956, and nursing school in 1959. Gail worked as a nurse at Pottstown Memorial Hospital and West Park Hospital in Philadelphia. She loved her family, the Phillies, and watching the birds and bunnies in her backyard. Gail is survived by her son, James (Jessica) Hartenstine; granddaughters, Cuinn Hartenstine, Carsen Hartenstine, Alicia Nolt and Paris Herbst; and sister, Greta Schoenly. She was predeceased by her husband, Lynford A. Hartenstine; and her two sons, Steven Hartenstine and B. Todd Hartenstine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to the current restrictions. The family would like to thank Chestnut Knoll at Home and Pennsburg Manor for taking such wonderful care of Gail. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail’s name to Harvest Fellowship in Boyertown.



