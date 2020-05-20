Gail Darlene Garner, 79, of Nashua, New Hampshire, passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 at the Southern New Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire due to complications from Covid 19. She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Hazel and George Brower Sr. of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Garner, of Pottstown, her brother, George Brower Jr. and a son, Matthew Pennypacker. Surviving relatives include her son Michael Pennypacker and his wife Kimberly, of Nashua, New Hampshire, as well as Mark Pennypacker and his wife Judith, of Winchester, Virginia. She is also survived by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was a 1958 graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School where she was a member of the Field Hockey team. Ms. Garner began her work career at the food counter of the old Woolworth’s store that once stood on High St. in Pottstown. She also worked at the Mrs. Smith’s Pie Company in Pottstown. For many years, she worked as an Accounts Specialist at Synthane-Taylor Company in Oaks. She closed out her work career as an Accounts Specialist with Crane Corp. in Trooper. She was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in Pottstown. During her youth, she was a member of the Church Youth Group. For many years, she sang in the church choir. She also volunteered with the Women’s Group. Ms. Garner enjoyed spending time with family. She loved attending family reunions and staying connected with family. She always had dogs. During the last ten years, her constant companion was her Corgi, Toby. She enjoyed watching NASCAR races on Sundays. When the races were not on, she watched figure skating and cooking shows. Memorial services are being arranged and will be held at some future time when circumstances allow. She will be interred, with her husband, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift, in her name to Christ Episcopal Church, Pottstown.



