Gail L. Morgeneier, 75, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital Memorial Health. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Carl W. Morgeneier and the late F. Alice Morgeneier of Norristown. She had worked at SKF USA INC until her retirement. She is survived by her brothers, Carl Morgeneier of Thailand and James Morgeneier of Royersford, Pa. She has been cremated with internment at a later date. Her interests included conservation, eating out and movies. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy 4245 North Fairfax Drive Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2019
