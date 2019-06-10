The Mercury Obituaries
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
(609) 465-7458
Gail Norton

Gail A. Norton, 76, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. A longtime resident of Somers Point, NJ, she was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Elmer K. and Helen M. Ringelstein Holt and moved to Galloway five months ago after living in Gilbertsville, PA for 12 years. She was a member of the Boyertown Area Multi Service Center and of the Planning Board for Douglass Township. She enjoyed her family especially her grandkids and the trips to go see their activities. Gail is survived by her daughters, Terry L. (Larry) Hare and Karen L. (P. Andrew) Clifford; and her granddaughters, Deanna and Kaitlin Hare. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Norton. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to a local chapter of an animal shelter or wildlife refuge. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in The Mercury on June 11, 2019
