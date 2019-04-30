|
|
Gary Robert Wampler, born November 7th, 1938, resident of Hudson NH, courageously battled cancer for more than 19 years. With great sadness on Sunday, April 28th he lost that fight and passed peacefully with family at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack. He was the son of Dee and Clairis Wampler of Pottstown PA. The fifth of six children. Pottstown high school graduate, class of 1956, he was preceded in death by both of his parents, his younger brother Jeff, and older brother Brent. He leaves the love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Claire (Noury). They met through mutual friends at a coffee shop while stationed at Fort Devens and married within a year. Soon after their first daughter Cheri (McManus) was born and in less than a year Tracy’s (Wampler) birth followed. Amy (Wampler-Kuhl) arrived two years later and the family of five was complete. Gary, a devoted husband and father of these three daughters, lived his life demonstrating ingenuity, independence, perseverance and integrity, traits the family lives by. An eternal realist, “it is what it is”, words he often said, reflect that characteristic. Gary, attended the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, after serving in the Army Security Agency. He did this while raising his family and working full time. He then worked in management positions in the field of manufacturing for the remainder of his career, most notably at Nashua Corporation, from where he retired at age 55. Together, Gary and Claire shared a passion for collecting and selling antiques attending concerts and musicals, spending time at the beach with family, and especially New Castle Beach with friends Charlie and Barbara. Playing cards with close friends and family was another source of great joy. He and Claire spent much of the 25 years of his retirement traveling the world and enjoying their grandchildren, Jake, Sam and Ben McManus of NH and Alex Kuhl of CA, and in recent years their great-grandsons’ Brixton Kuhl of CA and Finnegan McManus of NH. Gary was a self-taught handyman, he worked on his own cars, homes and landscaping while also helping others with theirs throughout his life. Gary enjoyed fishing with his grandsons and close friends Greg and Tom. He and Claire played on several cribbage leagues with dear friends. He loved golf, especially with his “brother-from-another-mother” Paul P., Paul B. and the guys. Gary lead a full life and will be remembered as a good man. He leaves behind his loving wife who never left his side, his daughters, their husbands, Robert McManus, Jeff Wyman, Dennis Kuhl and his grandsons and great grandsons, his sister Dolores, brothers Dick and Ken all of PA, step granddaughters Jennifer Deolarte and Carol Kuhl and their children, many in-laws, and nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no services and instead the family will host a celebration of life in late June. In lieu of flowers, Gary requested that donations be made to St Jude’s Research in his honor. The family also wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Glenn Bubley and staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital and the overwhelmingly supportive and caring staff at Home Health & Hospice Care and Community Hospice House of Merrimack. To share your thoughts and memories of Gary please visit www.csnh.com Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
Published in The Mercury on May 1, 2019