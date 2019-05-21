|
Gay Knowles Brown (nee Jones), 95, left her earthly family to join her heavenly family on May 20th, 2019. Gay was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Brown; her parents Robert Jones and Olive Jones. All family members are at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Kenilworth. Gay is survived by her children, Douglas Brown and his wife Andrea, in Elverson, Pa; Leslie Brown, and husband Bob, in Milton, DE; Susan Mathewson and husband Jerry in Stantonsburg, NC., her much loved grand-children, Chelsea Alyse Gay Brown and Alexander Robert Brown, and her nephews Christopher Brown and Jeffrey Brown. Gay was born on January 23, 1924, in Hartfort, CT to Bob and Olive Jones. She lived with them until she married Bob Brown of Kenilworth, PA in September, 1947. Bob was a pilot in WW2 and from his station in Japan, brought home the re-embroidered silk for Gay’s wedding gown. Gay loved helping other people. Throughout her life she worked and volunteered in Pottstown Hospital and many other places in Pottstown, like Miller’s Grocery Store, Brown’s Greenhouse, and the Claire Shoppe. She also loved caring for her grandchildren- whether it was building pillow forts, playing in the snow, or shooting hoops, she was eager to be outside, teaching them new things. Gay loved her house and yard that she and Bob moved to in 1958, at 1012 E. Schuylkill Road. She stayed there for 50 years, proudly raking the leaves and riding the lawn mower well into her 80’s. She stayed there until moving in with her daughter Leslie for 7 years. Gay leaves behind a family saddened by her passing, but glad that she is again with Dad. The family thanks the special people at Manor Care in Pottstown, especially the angels on the fourth floor, and more recently the Hospice folks in green, for taking good care of Gay for her final 3 years. Her final act of love and generosity is donating her physical body to science for other’s to learn from- even in her passing, she continues to teach others. Because of this, there will be no funeral services but we will host a celebration of Gay’s life at a later date. We ask that to honor Gay, you send flowers to someone in a nursing home. Better still, go see them and listen to their memories.
Published in The Mercury on May 22, 2019