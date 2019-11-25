|
Gene R. Long, 87, of Douglassvile, PA; formerly of Pottstown, beloved husband of Barbara A. (Shanley) Long for forty seven years, passed away on Thursday at Amity Place, Douglassville.
Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Chester Long and the late Vera (Squibb) Long.
Gene was one of eleven children, seven boys and four girls. Surviving are two sisters, Marie Amole, Stowe, Louise Kirk, Pottstown, step daughter, Karen, step granddaughter Stephanie, step great grandson Jacob. He was predeceased by brothers, Robert C., Donald R., Leonard L., Roger D., Gordon D., Bruce C. Long, and sisters, Vivian M. Long, and Dorothy A. Amole.
Gene enjoyed gardening and sports in general. He had a lot of knowledge and was interesting as he spoke of world events, politics, sports and the stock market.
Gene spent five years in the Army with the rank of Sergeant first class, a communication sergeant during and after the Korean War, four years and three months were over seas duty.
He was employed by the former Philco Corporation as a technician, technician foreman, and production supervisor. Gene also worked at Dana Corp. for thirty two and a half years in various capacities.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. There will be a viewing Wednesday from 11:30 to 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in his memory to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caretakers at Season's Hospice and Amity Place for the great care they provided for Gene.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 24, 2019