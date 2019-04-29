|
|
Geoffrey S. Pinter, 54, of Barto, beloved husband of Laurie J. (Smith) Pinter, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice with his family by his side. Geoff was the definition of a fighter, and always remained positive and active during his three-year battle with cancer. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Sandra (Slawecki) and the late George Pinter. Geoff was a 1987 graduate of Ursinus College and began his career in accounting and finance soon after. He later became a proud partner at Cappelletti, Pinter & Company, where he and his business partner of more than two decades, Matt Cappelletti, ran an incredibly successful firm. Even more important than his business was his family. Geoff’s family meant the world to him and he will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and son. Geoff was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved coaching and watching his sons play baseball. He would never miss a game and dedicated all his spare time to watching his kids play the game they loved. He was always so proud of their accomplishments both on and off the field. Geoff loved taking his family on annual vacations to the shore, Disneyworld, or his favorite place, Maine. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially working in his yard, hiking, and walking his dog around the neighborhood. Surviving along with his wife, Laurie of 30 years, and his mother Sandra, are sons Ryan M. Pinter and Jared K. Pinter; sister Teresa Klansek (Mark), sister Wendy Markgraf (Jim); sister-in-law Julie Allebach and brother-in-law Eric Allebach; mother-in-law Ruth Smith; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Hanover Lutheran Church (2941 Lutheran Rd, Gilbertsville, PA 19525) with Pastor Scott Staub officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) in Geoffrey’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 30, 2019