George A. Clemens
George A. Clemens, 91, of Pottstown, husband of Sandra J. (Forker) Clemens, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28 at his home. Born in Telford, he was the son of the late Franklin and Elverda (Freed) Clemens. George was a US Army veteran who served honorably as a med-tech at the time of the Korean conflict. He was a member and steward at Trinity EC Church in Boyertown. George was an avid reader and loved to play Parcheesi with his family. Surviving with his wife of 67 years are children Virginia Spielman, wife of Robert, Michael Clemens, husband of Patricia, Victoria Schwenk, wife of Ernest, Valerie Overend, wife of Michael, Steven Clemens, husband of Catherine, Andrew Clemens, husband of Victoria, and Vanessa Clemens; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by 7 siblings and his son George A. Clemens, Jr. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army. Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
